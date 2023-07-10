Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kemper Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.68%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,366,000. Brookfield Corp ON grew its stake in Kemper by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 422,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,123,000 after acquiring an additional 251,486 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

