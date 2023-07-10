Julius Bär Gruppe (JBAXY) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Free Report) is one of 1,193 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Julius Bär Gruppe to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Julius Bär Gruppe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Julius Bär Gruppe N/A N/A N/A Julius Bär Gruppe Competitors 383.36% 8.19% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Julius Bär Gruppe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Julius Bär Gruppe N/A N/A 46.08 Julius Bär Gruppe Competitors $227.31 million -$7.29 million -11.03

Analyst Ratings

Julius Bär Gruppe’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Julius Bär Gruppe. Julius Bär Gruppe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Julius Bär Gruppe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Julius Bär Gruppe 1 2 3 0 2.33 Julius Bär Gruppe Competitors 1043 4577 6008 85 2.44

Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus price target of $61.80, indicating a potential upside of 400.40%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.93%. Given Julius Bär Gruppe’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Julius Bär Gruppe is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Julius Bär Gruppe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Julius Bär Gruppe pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Julius Bär Gruppe pays out 119.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 642.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Julius Bär Gruppe peers beat Julius Bär Gruppe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions. It also operates an open product and service platform. Julius Bär Gruppe AG was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

