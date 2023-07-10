JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 110,872 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.99. 1,663,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.