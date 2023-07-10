JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Insider Buys £12,500 in Stock

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Free Report) insider Caroline Gulliver bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,864.96).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 123.75 ($1.57) on Monday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £367.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3,093.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.32.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12,500.00%.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

