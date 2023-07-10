JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target to $535.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ELV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $566.80.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $429.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.65 and a 200-day moving average of $470.16. Elevance Health has a one year low of $428.73 and a one year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

