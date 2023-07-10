Joystick Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $1,340.01 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,175.99 or 0.99997649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01334407 USD and is up 10.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,760.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

