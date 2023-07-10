JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

JKS stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.81.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

