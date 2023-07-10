Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.39 or 1.00006283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00845258 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

