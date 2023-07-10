Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $880.39 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.88 or 0.99961031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0084505 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

