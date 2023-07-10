JB Capital LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.62. 381,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,941. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $227.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.