JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 222,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.5 %

SBUX traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

