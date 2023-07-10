James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $234.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,389. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.17. The firm has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

