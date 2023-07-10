IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IWG Price Performance

Shares of IWGFF remained flat at $1.68 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Get IWG alerts:

About IWG

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.