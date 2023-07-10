IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Given New GBX 155 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 155 ($1.97) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IWG Price Performance
Shares of IWGFF remained flat at $1.68 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. IWG has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.45.
About IWG
