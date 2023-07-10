iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 171.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after acquiring an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 780,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 341,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,250. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.