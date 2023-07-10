iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.07. 10,765,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,703,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.