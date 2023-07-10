iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.36. 16,149,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,745,131. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

