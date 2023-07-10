iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,606 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,260,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,958,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 774,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

