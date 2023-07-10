iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.92. 269,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

