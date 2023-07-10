Iowa State Bank Purchases Shares of 1,315 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

