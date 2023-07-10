Invitoken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $188,510.72 (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $188,510.72 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

