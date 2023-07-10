Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (AAL, ADNT, ALLE, ALV, AMG, AMK, AMZN, ANTO, APG, APTV)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 10th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 3,100 ($39.35). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $130.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $176.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.13) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $108.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $149.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $207.00 to $189.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $149.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $60.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $95.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,625 ($33.32) to GBX 2,715 ($34.46). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $741.00 to $781.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $47.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $101.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $102.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $431.00 to $440.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $12.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $542.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $5.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $152.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $50.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $53.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $150.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $51.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $204.00 to $221.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $39.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $170.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $110.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $875.00 to $940.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $71.00.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 525 ($6.66). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $277.00 to $334.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $126.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $85.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $5.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $470.00 to $450.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $153.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $250.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $318.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $317.00 to $400.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $109.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $210.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 155 ($1.97). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.90 to $27.70.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.50 to $7.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $355.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $280.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $246.00 to $253.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $23.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $323.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $500.00 to $570.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $545.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $450.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $600.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $440.00 to $495.00.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($8.12). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $28.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $39.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $57.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $390.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $198.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $425.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $128.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $138.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $70.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $319.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $106.00 to $118.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $228.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $243.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 6,700 ($85.04) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $30.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $334.00 to $375.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $262.00 to $300.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $4.40 to $4.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,907 ($36.90) to GBX 3,268 ($41.48). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $55.00.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $59.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $97.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $68.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $3.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $52.00.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $98.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $265.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $210.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $181.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $22.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $159.00 to $158.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 675 ($8.57). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $88.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.