Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 10th (AAL, ADNT, ALLE, ALV, AMG, AMK, AMZN, ANTO, APG, APTV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 10th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 3,100 ($39.35). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $130.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $176.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $31.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $150.00.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,350 ($17.13) to GBX 1,270 ($16.12). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $29.00.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $108.00.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $9.00.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $149.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $207.00 to $189.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $144.00 to $149.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $60.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $95.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $79.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,625 ($33.32) to GBX 2,715 ($34.46). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $140.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $23.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $741.00 to $781.00.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $49.00 to $47.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $53.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $57.00.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $40.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $54.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $106.00 to $101.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $102.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $431.00 to $440.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price target raised by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $12.00.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $542.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $5.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $152.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $400.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $52.00 to $50.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $53.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $150.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $46.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $52.00 to $51.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $204.00 to $221.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $39.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $159.00 to $170.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $110.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $875.00 to $940.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $71.00.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 525 ($6.66). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $277.00 to $334.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $85.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $71.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $126.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $85.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $32.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $46.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $3.50 to $5.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $140.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $470.00 to $450.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $153.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $250.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $287.00 to $318.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $317.00 to $400.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $109.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $210.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $240.00.

IWG (LON:IWG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 155 ($1.97). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $74.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $28.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $26.90 to $27.70.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $28.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.50 to $7.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $314.00 to $355.00.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $280.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $246.00 to $253.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $60.00.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $23.00.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $323.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $93.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $500.00 to $570.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $600.00 to $545.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $450.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $600.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $440.00 to $495.00.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 740 ($9.39) to GBX 640 ($8.12). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $27.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $28.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $80.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $39.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $59.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $57.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $390.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $198.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $425.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $425.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $131.00 to $128.00.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $138.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $70.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $319.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $240.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $106.00 to $118.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $9.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $228.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $243.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 6,700 ($85.04) to GBX 6,400 ($81.23). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $30.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $334.00 to $375.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $262.00 to $300.00.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $4.40 to $4.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $7.00 to $8.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,907 ($36.90) to GBX 3,268 ($41.48). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $55.00.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $64.00 to $59.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $97.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $68.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $68.00.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $3.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $52.00.

Totally (LON:TLY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 30 ($0.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $98.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $265.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $210.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $181.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $22.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $159.00 to $158.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 620 ($7.87) to GBX 675 ($8.57). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $88.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.