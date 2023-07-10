Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 424,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 259,080 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.73.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1629 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.