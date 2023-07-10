Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 424,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 259,080 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $17.73.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1629 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.