Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) COO Sells $186,441.03 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 12,709 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $186,441.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 585,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,448.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Narayanan Srivatsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Narayanan Srivatsan sold 7,749 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $97,947.36.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $14.29 on Monday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

