Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.73. 1,795,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.27.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

