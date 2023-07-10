Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $0.49 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
