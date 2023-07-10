Information Services (TSE:ISV) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$26.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE ISV opened at C$24.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50. The company has a market cap of C$441.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.21.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.20 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.9009146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

