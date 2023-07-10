Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Ideal Power Stock Up 3.6 %

IPWR stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ideal Power in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power



Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

