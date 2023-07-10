Humankind Investments LLC Sells 245 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 80.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 91.3% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.53. The company had a trading volume of 216,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,756. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $288.34 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

