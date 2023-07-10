HSBC Lowers Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Societe Generale raised Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Heidelberg Materials from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.50.

Get Heidelberg Materials alerts:

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

HDELY stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Heidelberg Materials has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Heidelberg Materials Increases Dividend

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Heidelberg Materials’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.