Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $8.00 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.00 or 0.00026484 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $111.05 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00095041 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,884,738 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

