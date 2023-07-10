Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 256.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $206.92. 1,348,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,674. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.