HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

HIVE opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. Equities analysts expect that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 769,482 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth about $214,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

