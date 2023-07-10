Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hexcel worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $77.62. 160,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

