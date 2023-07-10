Head to Head Contrast: Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) versus Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Free Report) and Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Icade and Mirvac Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icade N/A N/A N/A Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Icade pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Mirvac Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Icade pays out 300.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mirvac Group pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

19.3% of Icade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Mirvac Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Icade and Mirvac Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icade N/A N/A N/A $1.22 30.86 Mirvac Group N/A N/A N/A $0.12 11.91

Mirvac Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Icade and Mirvac Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icade 2 3 2 0 2.00 Mirvac Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Icade presently has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.51%. Mirvac Group has a consensus price target of $2.16, indicating a potential upside of 48.97%. Given Mirvac Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirvac Group is more favorable than Icade.

Summary

Icade beats Mirvac Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint. Desirable places to live and work. In collaboration with its stakeholders, Icade has made low carbon a strategic priority in order to reinvent real estate and create cities that are healthier, happier and more hospitable. Icade is a key player in Greater Paris and major French cities. It is listed as a SIIC on Euronext Paris and its leading shareholder is the Caisse des Dépôts group.

About Mirvac Group

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

