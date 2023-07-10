Head-To-Head Analysis: Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset $4.48 million 3.53 -$40.49 million N/A N/A Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.36 $112.06 million $0.84 13.24

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alset.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Alset has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alset and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset -1,096.44% -25.28% -24.48% Claros Mortgage Trust 39.99% 8.03% 2.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Alset shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Alset shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alset and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 0 0 1.60

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.40%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Alset.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Alset on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset

Alset Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It also operates cafes which is located in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. Alset Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

