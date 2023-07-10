Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $78.94 on Monday, reaching $2,715.85. The company had a trading volume of 141,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,105. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,645.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,510.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

