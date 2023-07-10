Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,698,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $113,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.23. 6,318,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

