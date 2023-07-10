Guggenheim Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $112.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Guggenheim from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CPK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.