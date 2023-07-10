Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,798 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after purchasing an additional 597,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

