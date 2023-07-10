Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $12.52 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.52.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Grifols Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. Grifols has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31.
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.
