Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project comprising 16 mineral licenses covering an area of approximately 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

