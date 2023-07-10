Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Gray Television by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.37 on Monday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $797.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

