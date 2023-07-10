Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Gentex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.