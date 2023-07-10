Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.44 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

