fuboTV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 36,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 24,613 call options.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 16,482,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,211,297. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $715.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

