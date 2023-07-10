Fruth Investment Management Has $3.70 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,964. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

