Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Friedman Industries by 25.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

