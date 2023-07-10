Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.1 %

FCX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,040,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

