Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

