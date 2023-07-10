Fetch.ai Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $175.59 million and $17.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,207,944 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

