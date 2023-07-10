Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $314.49 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.82 and a twelve month high of $327.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ferrari by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ferrari by 16.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

